The FBI’s Las Vegas field office has a new boss

Amir Ehsaei "recently" took over the top position at the FBI's Las Vegas field office, according to the source. It was a job previously held by Spencer Evans.

Ehsaei previously worked as the FBI's special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division at the agency's Los Angeles office and as an FBI section chief in its human resources division in Washington, D.C., according to a previous FBI news release.

A new special agent in charge has taken over at the FBI’s Las Vegas field office, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Amir Ehsaei “recently” took over the top position at the office, according to the source. It was a role previously held by Spencer Evans.

The news of a new top boss at the bureau’s Las Vegas office comes several months after Evans addressed reports that he was being ousted.

After a late January NBC News report said Evans had been targeted for departure as the Trump administration was forcing out multiple senior FBI officials, an FBI spokesperson said Jeremy Schwartz was the acting special agent in charge in Las Vegas.

Amid the reports of a possible forced exit, Evans said at a press conference in February that he was still in charge at the Las Vegas office.

“Despite some reporting in this regard, my employment situation with the FBI is the same as it was 21 years ago when I started,” Evans said at a press conference Feb. 21. “I remain the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas division.”

Evans was also among the local law enforcement officials to appear in news conferences after the Jan. 1 explosion of a Cybertruck in front of the Trump International hotel. He was named special agent in charge of the Las Vegas field office in 2022.

No public announcement was made about Ehsaei taking the helm in Las Vegas, and the specific date of when the change happened was unclear.

However, when the Department of Justice announced in a July 16 press release that a Las Vegas nurse practitioner had pleaded guilty to one count of Medicare fraud after fraudulently billing Medicare for millions of dollars, the press release quoted Ehsaei and described him as the special agent in charge of the FBI Las Vegas Division.

“Medicare and Medicaid, crucial components of our nation’s health care system, are funded by a limited pool of resources,” Ehsaei said in the news release. “Mary Huntly admitted to exploiting the system and taking advantage of America’s most vulnerable populations. She was a trusted healthcare provider, focusing on wound care, and her abuse is significant. The FBI and our federal partners will continue to bring rapacious healthcare professionals like Huntly to justice.”

Ehsaei previously worked as the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division at the agency’s Los Angeles office and as an FBI section chief in its human resources division in Washington, D.C., according to a previous FBI news release.

He started his career with the FBI in 2004. Ehsaei is an attorney by trade with a law degree from the University of Miami.

