The FBI’s Las Vegas office has a new acting boss

The FBI's Spencer Evans speaks at a press conference at the John Bailey Building in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI's Jeremy Schwartz briefs the media about the fire and explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump International hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI’s Las Vegas field office has a new acting boss. Jeremy Schwartz is the acting special agent in charge of the office, spokesperson Sandra Breault said in text messages Friday.

“He is our acting SAC at this time,” Breault said in a text.

The development follows reports of the departure of field office boss Spencer Evans.

CNN and NBC News reported in late January that several FBI executives had been told to resign or retire or they would be fired. Evans was among the top agents promoted by former FBI Director Christopher Wray who had been targeted, NBC News reported.

Wray announced he would step down ahead of Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration following Trump’s criticism of Wray as well as Trump’s announcement that he would install Trump defender Kash Patel at the FBI’s helm.

Asked on Jan. 31 if Evans was let go, or if he was told to resign or he would be fired, Breault said “Decline to comment” in a text message.

Schwartz has worked as an assistant special agent in charge for several years, Breault said Friday.

The website for the FBI’s Las Vegas field office still listed Evans as the special agent in charge in Southern Nevada.

Evans was among the local law enforcement officials to appear in press conferences after the Jan. 1 explosion of a Cybertruck in front of the Trump International hotel.

The website also still listed Schwartz as one of three assistant special agents in charge.

Evans had been named special agent in charge of the Las Vegas field office in 2022.

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” Breault said when asked if Evans was still with the FBI.

Review-Journal assistant city editor Brett Clarkson contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

