The final ski week has arrived at Lee Canyon lodge — PHOTOS

Lee Canyon ski lodge sees the final round up of snow enthusiasts as it enters the final ski week of the season.

Justin Randall and Caroline Bye, both of Las Vegas, toss snowballs down towards a friend while at the ski lodge at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A group of friends complete a snowman at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skiers and snowboarders take to the several new inches of recently fallen snow at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson Fogarty of Henderson snowboards along a rail at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terry Sadler of Mount Charleston cruises down a run on his snow bike at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skiers and snowboarders navigate down a run at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Recently fallen snow gathers on a log at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wild horses forage for grasses along the road in Kyle Canyon on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Falling snow drops off a tree branch as several inches have recently fallen at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A snowman slowly melts at the ski lodge at Lee Canyon on the final week of the ski season on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow enthusiasts quickly made their way over to the Lee Canyon ski lodge on Tuesday in the Spring Mountains outside of Las Vegas.

Why did they move so quickly? A late March storm dumped several inches of snow in the mountains Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. And the lodge is expected to close for the winter season Sunday.