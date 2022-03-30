The final ski week has arrived at Lee Canyon lodge — PHOTOS
Lee Canyon ski lodge sees the final round up of snow enthusiasts as it enters the final ski week of the season.
Snow enthusiasts quickly made their way over to the Lee Canyon ski lodge on Tuesday in the Spring Mountains outside of Las Vegas.
Why did they move so quickly? A late March storm dumped several inches of snow in the mountains Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. And the lodge is expected to close for the winter season Sunday.