The hottest weather of 2023 is here. Here’s how to deal with it

With the potentially deadly heat of July settling over the region, it’s best to be prepared to protect you and others.

Several precautionary measures are advised for Southern Nevada residents as a possibly record-setting heat spell is projected to run from Friday, July 14, 2023, through at least Tuesday, July 18, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

There have been seven heat-associated deaths in the Las Vegas Valley this year, and potentially deadly heat conditions are settling over the Las Vegas region for several days.

An excessive heat warning officially begins Friday morning and runs until Tuesday evening. It’s possible the valley might reach the all-time Las Vegas high temperature of 117 before the heat dissipates. The latest National Weather Service forecast puts the Saturday high at 115, the Sunday high near 117 with 116 listed for Monday.

You’ve probably heard all the tips to deal with the heat. But paying attention and taking action might keep you and yours safe and out of danger.

A list compiled by the Southern Nevada Health District, radio host and Las Vegas family medicine Dr. Daliah Wachs and power supplier NV Energy is worth reviewing:

— Stay hydrated.

— Limit alcohol.

— Wear breathable clothes.

— Avoid using your oven.

— Close shades and rooms not used in your house to conserve air conditioning.

— Cold towels applied to body can help as well.

— If you must be outside, make sure its not during peak heat times and there is plenty of shade and water.

— Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect the face and use sunscreen.

— Exercise during early morning or late evening when its less hot outside (walk pets at the same time and use paw protection).

— Eat light meals, especially those with water such as fruit and lettuce that help hydrate as you eat.

— Have a plan on where you can be in air conditioning in case your air conditioner poops out.

— Be prepared for a power outage (battery operated fans, generator, etc).

— Check the local weather forecasts and plan accordingly.

— Check on the status of home-bound neighbors and relatives.

Use less energy to avoid over running your power by:

— Shutting off lights and computers when not in use.

— Close blinds and drapes to keep the heat out.

— Setting the thermostat at 78 to 80 degrees while home and 5 to 10 degrees warmer at night or when away.

— Reduce swimming pool pump times.

— Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed and keep seals clean.

— Use the sun to dry clothes.

— Cook and run the dishwasher during the cooler times of day such as at night.

— Unplug electronics when out of town as they still draw power when not in use.

7 deaths this year

The seven heat-related deaths so far this year, all men, are well below last year’s total of 152, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Five of the deaths occurred in the northeast valley while two were in the south valley. None of the victims were homeless.

Heat-related illness occurs when a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool down, which may lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, ultimately damaging the brain or other vital organs, the health district advised

Older adults, the young, and those with mental illness or chronic disease have the highest risk of heat-related illness. However, anyone can be affected if participating in strenuous physical exercise in hot weather.

Heat stroke signs include a body temperature of 103 or higher and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Symptoms may also include headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out.

Calling 911 is the best option as heat stroke is a medical emergency, says the Center for Disease Control.

Until help arrives, the person should be moved to a cooler place, and wet cloths or a cool bath can be used to help lower the body temperature. The victim should not be given anything to drink.

NV Energy buying extra electricity

Power supplier NV Energy said it will be buying extra electricity to meet the expected load demand, but says it is ready to meet what could be near-record electricity demand.

The peak load demand is expected to be around 8,200 megawatts, which Ryan Atkins, the utility’s vice president of resource optimization, said, is the all-time record reached in July 2021. He said he expected the utility might buy 25 to 30 percent of needed electricity from other utilities.

He said NV Energy has extra staff on call in case of any outages.

About 11,000 NV Energy customers lost power for a few hours on Sunday.

Atkins said customers can have the biggest impact on the electric load. He advised setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when at home and several degrees higher when not at home.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.