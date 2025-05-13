The Shade Tree plans to add 100 beds to shelter after December water leak

By the end of the renovations, The Shade Tree will add 100 beds to its shelter for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness.

‘They are in the ground’: Drilling begins for A’s $1.75B ballpark on Strip

Director of Youth Programs and Family Services Tyra Mitchell shows the children’s activity center as renovations continue at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snacks and water are shown during a press conference at The Shade Tree as renovations continue at the women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Director of Youth Programs and Family Services Tyra Mitchell, center, shows the medical clinic as renovations continue at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Director of Youth Programs and Family Services Tyra Mitchell shows the singles dormitory as renovations continue at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Renovations continue during a press conference at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Renovations continue during a press conference at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The laundry room is shown as renovations continue at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Renovations continue during a press conference at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Renovations continue during a press conference at The Shade Tree women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Shade Tree CEO Linda Perez listens to a speaker during a press conference at the women, children and pets shelter in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite the fact that the shelter is still reeling from a water leak in December, The Shade Tree has not had to turn any victims of domestic violence away.

“We’re always open. We’ve never closed. We are just adjusting,” CEO Linda Perez said.

Perez teared up while discussing the damage to the center — and resilience of the staff — on Tuesday morning. The series of leaks resulted in an almost complete failure of the 25-year-old main shelter building’s plumbing infrastructure.

“We’re always open. We’ve never closed. We are just adjusting,” Perez said.

The North Las Vegas shelter has been open since 1989 and serves as a 24-hour emergency shelter and resource center to people escaping domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness. On Tuesday, Perez announced a new campaign to raise $5 million in the next year in order to fully reopen the campus.

By the end of the renovations, the shelter will have 256 usable beds, which is over 100 beds more than its current count of 150 beds. Those beds will also have increased privacy inside cubicles, as opposed to the current, open-concept style.

“Nobody wants to end up in a shelter, but if they are, we want to make it as comfortable and as healing as possible for them,” Perez said.

A key component of The Shade Tree is that it’s more than just an emergency shelter. On average, research shows that many victims return to their abuser seven to 10 times. The programming is 90 days and 120 days for human trafficking victims.

“We’re not here only for emergencies,” said Karyn Steenkamp, chairwoman of The Shade Tree board of trustees. “We are here to give women back their dignity, to give them self-reliance.”

The center’s resources include a medical clinic and children’s activity center. It also partners with the Las Vegas Urban League, which helps find and subsidize child care.

Perez said that a big part of promoting the stability, dignity and self reliance of the clients is providing a dignified living experience.

“That’s what we are working toward with this campaign: restoring the stability and dignity of this very building and the surrounding campus,” Perez said.

Perez said that despite domestic violence statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department decreasing, The Shade Tree has seen an increase. She added that the center was also seeing more people get injured in any given incident.

Fifty-three clients were in the shelter on Tuesday, and Perez said the center sees 1,000 to 1,500 people a year.

“Maybe we’re not the fanciest shelter,” Perez said. “But we do great work here at The Shade Tree.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.