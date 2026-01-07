The Year in Pictures: Our best photos of 2025

THE YEAR IN PICTURES

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209137/best_photo_2025/AURORA-NOV12-25-006.jpg The former school building of the Rhyolite ghost town is illuminated by auto headlights on Nov. 12, 2025, with the aurora borealis and meteors in the night sky above.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209130/best_photo_2025/COLORADO_RIVER-OCT05-25-002.jpg The sunrise illuminates the peaks above the Colorado River, which reflects them in the water, as it winds its way Oct. 2, 2025, about Willow Beach in Arizona.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209127/best_photo_2025/DEAN_MARTIN_SWAT-AUG07-25-002.jpg The North Las Vegas Police Department’s SWAT team enters Glass Vegas to serve a warrant Aug. 6, 2025.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209131/best_photo_2025/FBN-RAIDERS-SEP29-25-059.jpg Raiders coach Pete Carroll consoles offensive tackle Kolton Miller as he is helped off the field after a leg injury against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209135/best_photo_2025/HIN_VIGIL-JAN12-25-017.jpg Candles are illuminated as family and friends gather during a vigil Jan.11, 2025, for 17-year-old Jennaleah Reyes Hin, who was found dead nearby along Desert Sunflower Circle in Henderson.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209129/best_photo_2025/MEDICAID_ADDICTION-24-013.jpg A client rests during drug and alcohol rehab Jan. 22, 2025, at treatment center CrossRoads of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209128/best_photo_2025/NEON-AREA15_EXPANSION-018.jpg A performer elevates to appear as part of one of the murals for Zone 2: The Terminals at Area15, a new expansion, on Aug. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209128/best_photo_2025/PLANE_LANDING-OCT22-25-008A.jpg Pilot Tzuriel Urbano stands near the nose of his plane Oct. 22, 2025 after landing his single-engine Cessna from Ace of Spades Aviation on I-15 near Moapa. Urbano had reported engine troubles and a landing gear malfunction.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209130/best_photo_2025/PREPS-5ABASEBALL-MAY18-25-003.jpg Basic High School players celebrate their extra-inning win against Reno High to take the 5A state baseball championship May 17, 2025, at UNR's Peccole Park in Reno.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209132/best_photo_2025/RJMAG-OUTPOSTX-MAR23-25-001.jpg Sarah Jane Woodall, a content creator also known as Wonderhussy, strikes a pose atop a "Star Wars" sand cruiser Feb. 11, 2025, at the Outpost X getaway in Beryl, Utah.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209131/best_photo_2025/WASH_ANIMALS-25-010.jpg A coyote searches for food along the Las Vegas Wash waterline Aug. 12, 2025, in Wetlands Park.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209128/best_photo_2025/WEATHER-NOV19-25-1207_2.jpg Las Vegas firefighters rescue a man from a water channel that flooded Nov. 18, 2025, during heavy rains.

L.E. Baskow https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767209128/best_photo_2025/WEB-KATS-EMPIRESTRIPS-APR22-25-004.jpg Dancers rehearse April 24, 2025, for "The Empire Strips Back," a burlesque "Star Wars" spoof at the former Chippendales Theater at the Rio hotel-casino.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585952/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-001.jpg Aces star A'ja Wilson cheers with team members after they won the WNBA championship in Game 4 of the finals against the Phoenix Mercury on Oct. 10, 2025, at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585949/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-002.jpg Travis Powell, an Elvis tribute artist, goes up the same elevator that Elvis Presley used for his residency shows. Powell performed in the nostalgia production “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns” on July 31, 2025, at the Westgate's International Theater.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585957/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-003.jpg Shay Rae, left, and her derby wedding groom, Kayla Wysner, recite their vows during the RollerCon derby wedding July 10, 2025 outside of the Plaza hotel-casino.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585955/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-004.jpg MooNaysha performs during "The Party at Superfrico" on July 10, 2025, inside of The Cosmopolitan.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585958/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-005.jpg Daniel O’Doherty steps out of the wrestling ring after winning a match hosted by his group, RISE" Underground Pro Wrestling, on April 19, 2025, at The Dive Bar.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585951/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-006.jpg Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell tries to protect the ball from Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale during a game June 13, 2025, at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585956/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-007.jpg Jimmy Kimmel readies himself to walk the red carpet at the Power of Love gala Feb. 22, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585961/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-008.jpg Berna Rhodes-Ford, left, holds the hand of her husband, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, as his campaign for governor kicks off with a prayer circle July 28, 2025, at Victory Mission Baptist Church in Las Vegas.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585961/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-009.jpg Jason “Turtle” Franklin sits in the office July 23, 2025, at Paradise Spa Apartments. Franklin says: “This is home. I just move from house to house inside of here. I’m worried about what is going to happen.” The condo complex is under new ownership and slated to be torn down for new housing.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585961/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-010.jpg Lana Star, left, and Penelope Pink take a moment backstage before participating in a Women of Wrestling match Oct. 22, 2025, at the Fremont Street Experience.

Madeline Carter https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767585951/best_photo_2025/MADS-POY-DEC01-25-MC-011.jpg Aces star A'ja Wilson reacts after drawing a foul during a game between the Aces and Dallas Wings on Aug. 17, 2025, at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586445/best_photo_2025/-NHP_VACANCIES-JUL20-25_071525kg_184.jpg Luis Villanueva, a recruiter with the Nevada Highway Patrol, conducts a traffic stop July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586456/best_photo_2025/AMARGOSA-NOV01-25-102925kg_147.jpg Members of the Timbisha Shoshone identify a plant near a zeolite mine project Oct. 29, 2025, in the Amargosa Valley.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586454/best_photo_2025/CHANDLER_OBIT-OCT31-25_103125kg_0007.jpg Tammy Chandler sits in her friend’s living room, taking a phone call on Oct. 29, 2025, about her mother’s death in a recent apartment fire.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586458/best_photo_2025/DOUGHNUTS-JUN27-25_062425kg_100.jpg Pistachio, chocolate and strawberry variations of Wicked Donuts’ new cube-shaped doughnut sit on display June 24, 2025.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586457/best_photo_2025/GUITAR_PLEX-JUL29-25_072825kg_039.jpg Teresa Topaz stands in her at-home guitar repair shop July 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. She owns and operates a PLEK machine, which scans a guitar’s fingerboard and frets, precisely measuring string positions and heights along the neck.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586457/best_photo_2025/PREPS-WASHINGTON-AUG10-25_080125kg_034.jpg Jett Washington, a senior on Bishop Gormon’s football team, sits for a portrait before practice Aug. 1, 2025. Washington committed to play for the University of Oregon after graduating.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586453/best_photo_2025/TEACHER_SPEECH-SEP27-25_092525kg_098.jpg Matthew Winterhawk speaks during the public comment period at a CCSD board meeting Sept. 25, 2025, at the Edward A. Greer Education Center. Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced on Sept. 15 that some teachers were no longer assigned to classrooms over posts about activist Charlie Kirk’s death.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586449/best_photo_2025/THE-WEEKND-CONCERT_070525kg_332.jpg The Weeknd performs July 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium. The concert was part of the After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Kara Gildea https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586460/best_photo_2025/WEB-KATS-GAGASISTERGALLERY-JULXX__070325kg_068.jpg Fabric is on display July 3, 2025, at On Stage Essentials, a new costume and sewing supply store in Las Vegas. The shop was founded by Natali Germanotta, designer and sister of pop star Lady Gaga.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586995/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_01.jpg Haley Grantham dresses as an orc character during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Oct. 11, 2025, at Sunset Park.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586996/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_02.jpg Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) and safety Terrell Edmunds (48) tackle 49ers running back Corey Kiner during the first half of the game Aug. 16, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587005/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_03.jpg From top, the caprese, beef and chicken sandwiches July 15, 2025, from Golden Boy Market and Deli in Henderson.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586995/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_04.jpg Dancers perform for the opening ceremony in the 10th go-round Dec. 13, 2025, of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587008/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_05.jpg Confetti shaped like the WBNA championship trophy falls during the Aces’ championship parade Oct. 17, 2025, at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586992/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_06.jpg The Las Vegas High School Band performs its show, “Roll for Adventure,” at the halftime of the Southern Region semifinal Nov. 7, 2025, at Las Vegas High School.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586991/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_07.jpg UNLV's Kimani Hamilton celebrates another Rebels basket against Saint Joseph's on Nov. 20, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586995/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_08.jpg Keanu Enright’s father, Thomas Enright, center, wipes tears away as he, Keanu’s brother TJ Enright, right, and Keanu’s childhood friend Ulysses Santana, left, approach the stage to accept Keanu’s high school diploma in his place May 29, 2025, at Orleans Arena. Keanu, a senior at Bonanza High School, was shot and killed on Oct. 16, 2024.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587003/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_09.jpg BigXthaPlug walks the red carpet Sept. 19, 2025, for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586988/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_10.jpg Professional Mark Twain impersonator McAvoy Layne, dressed in the suit he wears for his impersonations, stands for a portrait April 21, 2025, at his home in Incline Village.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587005/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_11.jpg Palo Verde's Max Carlsen competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the meet April 5, 2025, at Pavilion Center Pool.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587005/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_12.jpg Loved ones release pink balloons for 3-year-old Journei Ross on April 4, 2025, outside the Villa Del Sol apartment complex. Journei was slain on March 26.

Liv Paggiarino https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767586987/best_photo_2025/POY-LIV-PAGGIARINO-DECXX-25_13.jpg Youngsters wait in line to go down the water slide during the city of North Las Vegas’ back-to-school pool party Aug. 2, 2025, at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587870/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_001.jpg Shannon Lusk tends to a well-armored knight before a performance at the Tournament of Kings at the Excalibur.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587869/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_002.jpg The Raiders' Charles Snowden celebrates his interception against the Browns during the first half Nov. 23, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587865/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_003.jpg Michael Mizrachi holds the World Series of Poker Main Event bracelet after winning against John Wasnock on July 16, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587860/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_004.jpg Knights center Jack Eichel and Panthers center Anton Lundell eye the puck during the third period Nov. 10, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587861/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_005.jpg Aces star A'ja Wilson holds a baby from the crowd after the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun on June 25, 2025, at Michelob Ultra Arena. Wilson reached 5,000 career points in the game.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587866/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_006a.jpg Instructor Victoria Shaffer, center, demonstrates how to sew on snaps during a sewing class July 29, 2025, at Sahara West Library.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587865/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_007.jpg Members of the Backstreet Boys chat with driver John Hunter Nemechek, left, as drivers wait during introductions for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race March 16, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587868/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_008a.jpg Members of the Blue Man Group encourage race participants as they take off from the start line Feb. 23, 2025, outside of the New York-New York during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

Chase Stevens https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767587869/best_photo_2025/Chase_YearinPhotos_2025_009.jpg Lynette Chappell, who was known as Siegfried & Roy's “Evil Queen,” passes by in a glass reflection during an Easter celebration for members of the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada and the Christopher Smith Foundation. The event was held April 20, 2025, at the Jungle Palace, the former home of the illusionists.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588321/best_photo_2025/BIGHORN_CAPTURE-JUN12-25-BT04.jpg Bighorn sheep are airlifted after being captured by Nevada Department of Wildlife staff June 11, 2025, at Valley of Fire State Park.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588321/best_photo_2025/BBY-LITTLE_LEAGUE-AUG09-25-BT12.jpg Summerlin South coach TJ Fechser celebrates with his players after winning 6-3 against Utah during the Mountain Region Little League game on Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588322/best_photo_2025/747_MOVE-FEB27-25-BT03.jpg The fuselage from a decommissioned 747 is escorted Feb. 26, 2025, from Las Vegas Speedway on North Las Vegas Boulevard to the Area15 campus.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588322/best_photo_2025/BKL-ACES-MAY08-25-BT20e.jpg The Aces' Cheyenne Parker-Tyus speaks as daughter Naomi, 3, flexes her muscles May 8, 2025, during team's media day.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588322/best_photo_2025/BKN-SUMMER-JUL15-25-BT13.jpg Houston Rockets forward Jermaine Samuels Jr., right, defends as Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin, left, tries to dunk during a NBA Summer League game July 14, 2025, at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588323/best_photo_2025/FBC-UNLV-OCT12-25-BT15.jpg UNLV coach Daniel Mullen celebrates the Rebels' 51-48 win against Air Force with defensive back Jake Pope (7) on Oct. 11, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588323/best_photo_2025/FBN-RAIDERS-DEC08-25-BT41.jpg Raiders star Maxx Crosby takes the field against the Broncos on Dec. 7, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588322/best_photo_2025/FBN-RAIDERS-SEP16-25-BT39.jpg The Raiderettes perform during the second half as the Raiders and Chargers battle Sept. 15, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588324/best_photo_2025/GLF-LPGA-APR04-25-BT05.jpg LPGA pro Andrea Lee chips out of a bunker to the second green during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament April 3, 2025, at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588325/best_photo_2025/LEGION_OF_HONOR-JAN07-25-BT02.jpg World War II veteran Onofrio "No-No" Zicari and son John look at a photograph on display Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas of World War II paratroopers before the veteran received the French Legion of Honor Medal for his war service in France. Onofrio Zicari died in August at age 102.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588325/best_photo_2025/PREPS-GALLERY-MAR06-25-BT03.jpg A Canada goose flies past Shadow Ridge High's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green March 5, 2025, during a Class 5A Desert League match.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588324/best_photo_2025/PREPS-TENNIS-OCT25-25-BT005.jpg The Meadows' Steven Tian tries a tweener during the Class 4A state championship match Oct. 24, 2025, against Liberty at Liberty High School in Henderson.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588325/best_photo_2025/TESLA-FIRES-MAR18-25-BT05.jpg Authorities investigate on March 18, 2025, after several vehicles were set on fire at a valley Tesla service center.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye https://res.cloudinary.com/review-journal/image/upload/v1767588323/best_photo_2025/VETS_PARADE-NOV12-25-BT01.jpg Aerial Lynch, 3, runs to hold the hand of her mother, Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brittney Lynch-Duncan, as they participate in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas.