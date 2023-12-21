THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023

Enttroda Hughes Jr. and Josiah Hughes, brothers of Ashari Hughes, embrace as their sister’s casket is brought into her memorial at New Bethel Baptist Church on Jan. 21. Hughes, a sophomore at Desert Oasis High School, died after collapsing during a flag football game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

February’s Snow Moon rises behind the snow-covered mountains in Carson City on Feb. 6. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango coach Mike Lee, joins his team’s celebration after they won the Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game over Liberty at the Thomas & Mack Center in February. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oscar Anchondo works on his home in Lytle Ranch in Moapa Valley in May. Anchondo, who is terminally ill, hopes to fix the property up for his daughters, but faces obstacles with flooding damage that has worsened in recent years. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates after scoring on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger during the third period of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on May 21. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) dunks on San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in July. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mexico midfielder Sebastián Córdova (16) and forward Roberto Alvarado (10) embrace after Alvarado scored in the final seconds of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match against Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium in July. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angelo Loza, right, cries while being taken into custody after he was sentenced to two to eight years prison in District Court at the Regional Justice Center on July 18. Loza was found guilty after selling a pill laced with fentanyl to 16-year-old Louis Steyer, who died from an overdose. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jade Aquirre, 8, left, and Nathan Estrada, 12, ride the NebulaZ, a new attraction in the Adventuredome, at Circus Circus in July. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nicole Williams hugs her son, Karter Phillips, 4, in their new unit at the Tides on Charleston on July 20s. Their original apartment at the complex burned down in a fire on June 6. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Utah center fielder Chaz Hickman misses the ball on a hit that allowed Henderson to win the Little League West Regional final at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, Calif., on Aug. 11. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Patricia, of El Salvador, hugs her son after her naturalization ceremony during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Aug. 12.Some 250 other new citizens joined her on the field. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces forward A'ja Wilson celebrates while New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones reacts to being called for an offensive foul during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob Ultra Arena in August. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Despite rain and flash flood warnings due to Tropical Storm Hilary, visitors venture out to view the Sphere on Aug. 19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Education Association teachers union executive Kristan Nigro is arrested and escorted from a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Aug. 24. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tim Williams, a neighborhood resident, removes debris from a storm drain on Sept. 2 at Sunrise Manor following a downpour. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Pines’ Quinten Larry is brought down just shy of the end zone during a football game against Arbor View in September. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu attempts to stopAces guard Jackie Young as she drives toward the hoop during Game 1 of a WNBA finals at Michelob Ultra Arena on Oct. 8. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces guards Chelsea Gray. top, and Sydney Colson visit with fans during a celebration of their WNBA championship at Toshiba Plaza in October. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt