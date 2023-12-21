THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023

65°F
THE YEAR IN PICTURES

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.

+ Click here to see gallery


Rachel Aston

Visual journalist

raston@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @rookie__rae

+ Click here to see gallery


L.E. Baskow

Photographer

lbaskow@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @Left_Eye_Images

+ Click here to see gallery


Kevin Cannon

Photographer

kcannon@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @kmcannonphoto

+ Click here to see gallery


Ellen Schmidt

Photographer

eschmidt@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @ellenschmidttt

+ Click here to see gallery


Chase Stevens

Photographer

cstevens@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @csstevensphoto

+ Click here to see gallery


Bizuayehu Tesfaye

Photographer

btesfaye@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @bizutesfaye

+ Click here to see gallery


Madeline Carter

Photographer

mcarter@reviewjournal.com

Twitter: @fleetwood_mads

+ Click here to see gallery


Daniel Pearson

Photographer

dpearson@reviewjournal.com

