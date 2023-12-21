THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023
Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Visual journalist
Twitter: @rookie__rae
Photographer
Twitter: @Left_Eye_Images
Photographer
Twitter: @kmcannonphoto
Photographer
Twitter: @ellenschmidttt
Photographer
Twitter: @csstevensphoto
Photographer
Twitter: @bizutesfaye
Photographer
Twitter: @fleetwood_mads
Photographer
Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.