‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down

A fire official said Wednesday that the project destroyed in the blaze was estimated to have cost $200 million.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. in Las Vegas. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large apartment complex under-construction in south Las Vegas devastated by a massive fire will have to be demolished on Thursday and the massive amount of debris removed, a Clark County fire official said.

“They have to tear this down,” Assistant Fire Chief Brian O’Neil said, standing across the street from the smoldering wreckage that was once several partially completed buildings. “There’s no saving it.”

The Tuesday blaze at 8030 W. Maule Ave., near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, engulfed and destroyed a building under construction, with the flames visible for miles.

Fire crews began responding after calls started coming in at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kelly Blackmon of the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.

O’Neil said that the project destroyed in the conflagration was estimated to have cost $200 million, but firefighters were able to save a planned clubhouse valued at about $10 million.

“I can only remember one or two times in the last 20 years there’s been a fire of this magnitude,” O’Neil said.

“This is very rare to have a fire this size,” he said. “There is no way to put out a fire like that.”

