88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2023 - 10:14 am
 
Updated June 21, 2023 - 11:34 am
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffa ...
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. in Las Vegas. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large apartment complex under-construction in south Las Vegas devastated by a massive fire will have to be demolished on Thursday and the massive amount of debris removed, a Clark County fire official said.

“They have to tear this down,” Assistant Fire Chief Brian O’Neil said, standing across the street from the smoldering wreckage that was once several partially completed buildings. “There’s no saving it.”

The Tuesday blaze at 8030 W. Maule Ave., near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, engulfed and destroyed a building under construction, with the flames visible for miles.

Fire crews began responding after calls started coming in at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kelly Blackmon of the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.

O’Neil said that the project destroyed in the conflagration was estimated to have cost $200 million, but firefighters were able to save a planned clubhouse valued at about $10 million.

“I can only remember one or two times in the last 20 years there’s been a fire of this magnitude,” O’Neil said.

“This is very rare to have a fire this size,” he said. “There is no way to put out a fire like that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
2
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
3
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
4
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
5
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
Councilman calls series of apartment fires ‘clearly unaccceptable’
Councilman calls series of apartment fires ‘clearly unaccceptable’
1 dead, another missing after Las Vegas apartment fire
1 dead, another missing after Las Vegas apartment fire
Deadly blaze: Apartment complex has history of recent fires
Deadly blaze: Apartment complex has history of recent fires
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at former downtown motel
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at former downtown motel
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire