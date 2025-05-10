These are the Las Vegas intersections with the most crashes in 2025

In a social media post, the Metropolitan Police Department listed the intersections where the most crashes have occurred since the start of the year.

A car drives through the intersection of Warms Springs road and Eastern avenue during an early morning rain storm on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Through the first four-plus months of 2025, the most dangerous intersection for traffic collisions is Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In a social media post Friday, the department said the intersection has been the site of 26 crashes from January 1 through Thursday.

The second-most dangerous intersection so far this year is Eastern and Sahara avenues, which is southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with 24 crashes.

Rounding out the top five were Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard in east Las Vegas (23 crashes), Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue in southwest Las Vegas (22 crashes) and Maryland Parkway and Sahara (20).

In a post on Metro’s X page on Friday, Lt. Anthony Cavaricci said drivers in Las Vegas need to pay more attention when behind the wheel.

“The choices you make while driving are potentially deadly and can end up in the death of yourself or another community member,” Cavaricci said in a video included in the post. “We can’t afford to lose anymore lives on our roadways.”

Through Wednesday, 63 traffic fatalities have been counted so far this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Statewide, through April 30, 133 lives have been lost on Nevada roads, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. That figure is down 3 percent when compared to the first four months of 2024.

Since reaching an all time high in fatalities in 2022, with 416, Nevada has not finished a year with less than 400 deaths since, according to state statistics.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.