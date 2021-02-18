These pharmacies will vaccinate 65+ group in Clark County

In Clark County, Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for 65- to 69-years-olds.

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for 65- to 69-year-olds in Clark County will be handled by three pharmacy partners.

Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in that age group in Clark County following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday of the new eligibility.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

—Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

—Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

—Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

Those who do not have reliable internet access or who need assistance to book appointments can call the state call center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 1-800-401-0946.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.