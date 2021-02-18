57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

These pharmacies will vaccinate 65+ group in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 10:58 am
 
Updated February 18, 2021 - 2:10 pm
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas ...
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for 65- to 69-year-olds in Clark County will be handled by three pharmacy partners.

Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in that age group in Clark County following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday of the new eligibility.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

—Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

—Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

—Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

Those who do not have reliable internet access or who need assistance to book appointments can call the state call center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 1-800-401-0946.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
2
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
3
Ban lifted on high school football, other full-contact sports
Ban lifted on high school football, other full-contact sports
4
New Nevada vaccine appointment system coming to ease problems
New Nevada vaccine appointment system coming to ease problems
5
Storm delay of Moderna vaccine postpones second-dose appointments
Storm delay of Moderna vaccine postpones second-dose appointments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell nearly 100 Las Vegas properties
By / RJ

An attorney for the late Tony Hsieh’s father and brother, co-administrators of his estate has filed nearly 100 notices in Clark County District Court outlining plans to sell dozens of his downtown Las Vegas properties.

Read More