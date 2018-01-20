Things get woolly at alpaca auction in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The Priority Alpaca Auction is entering its eighth year this year at South Point. Alpacas at the auction can sell for $3,000 – $40,000. Attendees come from all over the United States, and sometimes further such as Canada and Australia.

Marc Milligan, who raises alpacas with Red Granite Ranch of Livermore, Colo., works on trimming the wool of an alpaca during the registration and alpaca preview of the Priority Alpaca Auction at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Paul Amato and Denise Consengco of Las Vegas visit with Optimistic, a two-year-old female alpaca, while Debbie Harden-Vigus of Silver Penn Sales watches during the registration and alpaca preview of the Priority Alpaca Auction at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Eduardo Leija of Los Angeles pets Optimistic, a two-year-old female alpaca from Silver Penn Sales, while Debbie Harden-Vigus of Silver Penn Sales stands by during the registration and alpaca preview of the Priority Alpaca Auction at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Debbie Harden-Vigus of Silver Penn Sales with Optimistic, a two-year-old female alpaca, during the registration and alpaca preview of the Priority Alpaca Auction at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Debbie Harden-Vigus of Silver Penn Sales talks with Paul Amato and Denise Consengco of Las Vegas while they visit with Optimistic, a two-year-old female alpaca, during the registration and alpaca preview of the Priority Alpaca Auction at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Tim Graber parts the fibers of an alpaca during the registration and alpaca preview of the Priority Alpaca Auction at South Point in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Debbie Harden-Vigus, who co-owns Silver Penn Sales, helps to put on the auction every year. Harden-Vigus has been raising alpacas for 22 years herself.

Alpacas can come in 22 natural colors, according to Harden-Vigus.

“A lot of people like to raise alpacas because you don’t have to kill them to harvest the product,” she said. “They’re very gentle and docile; they’re great around kids.”

In addition, Harden-Vigus said that alpacas can live up to 25 years, which means the investment in an alpaca can continue to pay off over many years.

The registration and alpaca preview begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The auction will be held at 2 p.m.