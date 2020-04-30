91°F
Third graders throw drive-by birthday party for teacher

By Janna Karel and Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Birthday parade for teacher

Cindy Hebert has missed seeing her third grade students in the six weeks since schools in Nevada have been closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, dozens of her students and their families threw her a surprise parade to wish her a happy 69th birthday.

At 5 p.m., she went outside to find a caravan of families from the Meadows School looping through her cul-de-sac with hand-made signs, colorful banners and even a few gifts hanging off of their vehicles.

“Some kids made signs, they were honking their horns. They were standing on the seats and waving through the sunroof,” Hebert said. “It was so cute.”

A mother tipped off Hebert the day before when she asked for her address and when she would be home.

Hebert got to work making a sign of her own, which read “thank you” in big, colorful letters so she could stand far enough away to ensure social distancing.

While the school has been closed, Hebert has been teaching the students online.

This week, they’re working on a research project about Ancient Egypt.

“Third graders are funny, they get my jokes. They’re just starting to be independent workers,” Hebert said. “I really miss them.”

Hebert has been a teacher since 1974. She said she thinks next year will be her last.

“This was one of my best birthdays ever,” she says.

Touro receives more masks

The Cyrus and Michael Tang Foundation has donated an additional 120,000 medical-grade and surgical masks to Touro University Nevada.

The foundation has now given 200,000 masks to the university to be distributed to first responders and hospital staff.

The masks were purchased from China and flown to the U.S. by Michael Tang, a member of Touro’s advisory board.

Medical facilities and clinics, senior care centers and other local medical providers in need of masks can make a request by calling 702-777-3919 or visiting tun.touro.edu/mask.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

