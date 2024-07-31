100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

This new Las Vegas facility will let you turn your body into dirt

This undated photo provided by Earth Funeral shows finished nutrient-rich soil from the human c ...
This undated photo provided by Earth Funeral shows finished nutrient-rich soil from the human composting process. (Earth Funeral)
A vessel is seen inside Earth Funeral's facility that opened Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las V ...
A vessel is seen inside Earth Funeral's facility that opened Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Earth Funeral)
The exterior of Earth Funeral's facility that opened Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (E ...
The exterior of Earth Funeral's facility that opened Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Earth Funeral)
A vessel is seen inside Earth Funeral's facility that opened Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las V ...
A vessel is seen inside Earth Funeral's facility that opened Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Earth Funeral)
More Stories
The annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar is returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, ...
Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar returning to Las Vegas this fall
Miguel Narro, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, appea ...
Supermarket security guard dies after shooting; Bail set for suspect
Jinx the dog jumps in the water to retrieve a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs sw ...
Las Vegas pool allowing dogs to take a dip during annual event
Vegas weather first: July’s average temperature will exceed 100
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 11:51 am
 

When Nevadans reach the end of their lives, they’ll now have another option: returning their bodies to Mother Earth as dirt.

Earth Funeral, a green burial company based in Washington, opened a facility in Las Vegas on Wednesday that will allow Nevadans to choose what the company calls an environmentally friendly and cost-effective option.

The process, which breaks bodies down into nutrient-rich soil over 45 days in what the company calls a vessel, will cost $4,950, according to a news release. The company says that’s less than half the average funeral cost in Nevada.

There will be 75 vessels at the 12,000-square-foot funeral home near Harry Reid International Airport.

“Deathcare is a deeply personal decision made by an individual and their family,” Tom Harries, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “With the opening of our new West Coast facility, we can now help even more people discover human composting and make the best, most sustainable end-of-life decision for them.”

Legal changes made it possible

Human composting became legal in Nevada at the beginning of this year with the passage of Assembly Bill 289. Washington, where Earth Funeral’s other office is located, was the first state to legalize it in 2019, and 11 other states have followed.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Max Carter, D-Las Vegas, said in a statement that he’s excited to see the option become accessible so quickly.

“As both a trauma support volunteer and a proud advocate for my constituents, it was important to me that human composting — and its many environmental and emotional benefits — be readily available for Nevadans,” Carter said.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Heat islands are making Vegas’ summer more extreme, research shows
recommend 2
Taming the West: Wild horses flaunt poise at BLM Las Vegas competition
recommend 3
Here’s how to report water waste in the Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
‘Power of the sun’: $156M grant to jump-start solar energy in Las Vegas
recommend 5
‘Claim jumpers’ and quiet filings: Nye County mining disputes intensifying
recommend 6
Shattered heat records forecast dicey future for Sin City