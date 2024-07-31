This new Las Vegas facility will let you turn your body into dirt

Earth Funeral has opened Nevada’s first facility in Las Vegas for human composting, which breaks the body down into nutrient-rich soil.

When Nevadans reach the end of their lives, they’ll now have another option: returning their bodies to Mother Earth as dirt.

Earth Funeral, a green burial company based in Washington, opened a facility in Las Vegas on Wednesday that will allow Nevadans to choose what the company calls an environmentally friendly and cost-effective option.

The process, which breaks bodies down into nutrient-rich soil over 45 days in what the company calls a vessel, will cost $4,950, according to a news release. The company says that’s less than half the average funeral cost in Nevada.

There will be 75 vessels at the 12,000-square-foot funeral home near Harry Reid International Airport.

“Deathcare is a deeply personal decision made by an individual and their family,” Tom Harries, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “With the opening of our new West Coast facility, we can now help even more people discover human composting and make the best, most sustainable end-of-life decision for them.”

Legal changes made it possible

Human composting became legal in Nevada at the beginning of this year with the passage of Assembly Bill 289. Washington, where Earth Funeral’s other office is located, was the first state to legalize it in 2019, and 11 other states have followed.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Max Carter, D-Las Vegas, said in a statement that he’s excited to see the option become accessible so quickly.

“As both a trauma support volunteer and a proud advocate for my constituents, it was important to me that human composting — and its many environmental and emotional benefits — be readily available for Nevadans,” Carter said.

