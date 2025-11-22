‘This place is awesome’: F1 fans excited to be in Vegas

Thousands of autoracing fans were flocking to the Strip Friday for the second day of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

People watch the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race along the Las Vegas Strip from outside of Treasure Island on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A driver passes by during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Formula One fans were flocking to the Strip on the second day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend Friday.

“This place is awesome!,” exclaimed Jackson Kuhns, a tween who convinced his family to pack their bags and travel from Pittsburgh to Las Vegas for Formula 1.

This is Jackson’s first F1 race ever after he became interested in the sport last year. Now, it’s become a family affair, with Jackson, his three siblings and parents all in town for the event.

On Friday, Jackson could be found at the F1 Arcade inside the Forum Shops using one of their driver simulators to go head-to-head with his dad Matthew. Decked out in McLaren gear, Jackson pretended to be in the front seat just like his favorite driver Lando Norris.

“I like how races are across the world,” said Jackson. “I want to go to all of them one day.”

Tomorrow, the family has tickets to the race, and they will be sitting near the T-Mobile Arena so that Jackson can fulfill his need for speed.

Leclerc latte

Victoria Han had her own pit stop inside Cafe Lola at the Forum Shops to sip on a “Formu Latte.” On top of the salted caramel latte, customers can get their favorite F1 driver printed on top.

For Han, that was Charles Leclerc. Han and five friends came from all over the country — San Francisco, Boston and Los Angeles — to convene for a girls weekend filled with fun and F1.

Today, the girls got brunch and did some shopping, while also flexing their F1 knowledge.

“I think there should be more crossover,” said Han about women being involved in F1.