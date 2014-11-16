The Clark County Commission meets jointly with the Clark County Water Reclamation District Board of Trustees, the University Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Clark County Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board at 9 a.m. in commission chambers of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

TUESDAY

The Clark County Commission meets jointly with the Clark County Water Reclamation District Board of Trustees, the University Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Clark County Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board at 9 a.m. in commission chambers of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The Clark County Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in commission chambers of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The Henderson Redevelopment Agency Advisory Commission meets at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Annex Conference Room, 280 Water St.

The Henderson Redevelopment Agency meets at 5:30 p.m., followed by the City Council Committee at 5:45 p.m. and the full City Council at 6 p.m. in council chambers of Henderson City Hall, 240 Water St.

WEDNESDAY

The Las Vegas City Council meets at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in council chambers of Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St.

The Clark County Commission Zoning Board meets at 9 a.m. in commission chambers of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose building at the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe Reservation, 1316 Sackett St.

The Boulder City Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers of Boulder City Hall, 401 California Ave.

THURSDAY

The Regional Flood Control District Technical Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. in Room 108 of the RTC/RFCD Administrative Building, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District Citizens Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. Room 108 of the RTC/RFCD Administrative Building, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway.