Thousands line up for emergency food aid in Las Vegas amid uncertainty over SNAP benefits

Volunteers pack and distribute food boxes at TCMI Church during the Three Square Food Bank emergency food relief distribution program to temporarily supplement SNAP Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some of an estimated 1,000 people arrive and wait their turn during a Three Square Food Bank emergency food relief distribution site at TCMI Church Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Recipients in cars line up on North Rainbow Road to receive food boxes at TCMI Church during the Three Square Food Bank emergency food relief distribution program to temporarily supplement SNAP Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands of people, including SNAP recipients and government employees, lined up at several food distribution sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday to receive emergency food aid amid uncertainty surrounding the nation’s largest nutrition assistance program.

Three Square Food Bank partnered with UNLV, the College of Southern Nevada, and two churches — TCMI Church in Las Vegas and Central Church in Henderson — to provide fresh produce and nonperishable goods to people in need.

President Donald Trump’s administration had planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Saturday. On Friday, a pair of federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ordered the administration to use contingency funds to sustain the program during the ongoing government shutdown.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, seniors, college students, and families arrived at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, carrying laundry baskets and shopping crates, as hundreds of cars formed lines.

Three Square President and CEO Beth Martino told reporters that in recent weeks, she has noticed a growing number of people seeking help who never imagined they would need it.

“Even before the shutdown, at Three Square, we saw a 16 percent jump in the number of people we served. That need has skyrocketed this month, adding the folks who are affected by the SNAP pause,” Martino said. “We have thousands of people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, so it has certainly been a challenge all across our community.”

Martino called Friday’s federal court rulings “encouraging,” but said it could take weeks for SNAP beneficiaries actually to receive funds on their cards.

“We have to meet the need immediately. People have to feed their families today,” Martino added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.