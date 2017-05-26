Thousands to flock to valley public pools over Memorial Day weekend

People cool off at the Stratosphere hotel-casino pool as temperatures approach 100 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Health district records for the past two years show the pool has not faced any closures. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Thousands of Las Vegans will break out the sunscreen and flock to the valley’s public pools this Memorial Day weekend as temperatures dip to the low-to-mid 90s.

But who is making sure those swimmers are in safe, clean environments?

The Southern Nevada Health District oversees about 4,800 pools and spas in the area, according to its website. It inspects all county and municipal pools, as well as pools at resorts and apartment complexes.

“If it’s not in somebody’s backyard, we have a permit on it,” said Jeremy Harper, who supervises the environmental health section of the district’s aquatic health program.

And it takes about 12 field staff and a couple plan review inspectors to make those inspections happen.

“It keeps us busy, that’s for sure,” Harper said.

Pools and spas get inspected at least once a year and must pass a roughly 100-item checklist. If found in violation of certain codes, such as not using disinfectants or not having lifeguards on duty, the pool will be closed and the property will be forced to pay a $716 fine before they can reopen.

Pools can also be shut down without a fine for less serious violations, such as the presence of broken glass, or having water runoff from a roof or canopy drain into the pool. The pool owners will have to correct the issue and contact the district for a re-inspection before the pool can reopen.

Harper said he is “fairly confident” that the pools and spas are safe and clean throughout the year because each one is required to have an operator certified through the district.

From Jan. 1, 2016, through April of this year, the district has closed and fined 88 pools or spas in Southern Nevada, mostly for violations such as gates that do not self-latch and insufficient disinfectant levels, records show. During the same time frame, 34 pools or spas have been shut down without a fine.

Harper said there is no set schedule for the inspections.

“Most of our inspections we try to be as unannounced as possible,” he said. The only exception is when his team inspects bodies of water in gated communities.

All of Clark County’s public pools passed inspection last year. Public pools in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas also passed.

In 2015, two Clark County pools — Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility and the West Flamingo Adult Activity Pool — were closed after staph bacteria was found in water samples. That same year, the men’s shower floor at the Las Vegas-run Municipal Pool and the women’s shower floor at the Pavilion Pool both tested positive for staph.

Bill Carroll said he coaches the Desert Storm swim team year-round at the Municipal Pool in Las Vegas. He said he is confident in the cleanliness of the city facility.

“For the amount of people they have in here, they do a really good job,” he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.