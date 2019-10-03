Threats tied to ‘Joker’ film no laughing matter for Las Vegas police

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas FBI office both released statements addressing concerns about online posts threatening violence at showings of the film.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker," in theaters on Oct. 4. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Law enforcement agencies are ramping up security at local movie theaters as opening night for the controversial “Joker” movie approaches.

The movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, centers on the origin story of the titular villain from DC Comics’ Batman canon and is set for widespread release on Friday, though some theaters, including some in the Las Vegas Valley, will begin screening the film on Thursday night. It’s the first movie in the “Batman” series to receive an “R” rating.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas branch of the FBI both released statements addressing concerns about online posts threatening violence at showings of the film.

Metro said officers may be seen around theaters this weekend conducting extra patrols, and that the department is prepared to send out “additional resources” if the need arises.

The FBI said that it has contacted law enforcement and the private sector about the online posts, but added that the bureau generally does not comment on “specific intelligence products.”

“As always we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the FBI said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can report it to police by calling 702-828-7777.

