Three Square food bank receives donation to combat food insecurity

Three Square, the food bank serving Southern Nevada, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Square Food Bank received a $20,000 donation on Tuesday afternoon from InTouch Credit Union.

The not-for-profit credit union presented its first round of funds to Three Square, after pledging $1 million to helping fight food insecurity. With the donation, Food Square will be able to make 60,000 meals for food insecure individuals across Southern Nevada.

Three Square President and CEO Brian Burton said 1-in-6 people in the Las Vegas community struggle with food insecurity and with the current economic climate the donation is very much needed.

“This check today will create a wonderful outflow of 60,000 meals into the community. It couldn’t be needed more with inflation, with cost of rents going up (and) food and gas,” Burton said. “We are Southern Nevada’s food bank. We have 185 charity partners throughout Southern Nevada. So this money will be combined with other resources and will result in meals flowing out immediately across the valley.”

InTouch and Food Square have been working together for the past ten years and have been raising funds for the food bank since the beginning of 2022. The credit union was able to take a portion of members credit and debit card usages as well as loan payments to garner funds for the donation.

“We just know that food insecurities is and has been a need here in our Las Vegas community,” said Karessa Pewtress, regional vice president at InTouch Credit Union. “We want to make sure that we are providing those resources to help with that.”

