Three Square Food Bank received a large donation on Tuesday afternoon from InTouch Credit Union.

Three Square, the food bank serving Southern Nevada, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The credit union has raised $1 million in funds, and the proceeds will help Southern Nevada’s only food bank combat food insecurity.

