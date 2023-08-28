106°F
Local Las Vegas

Three-vehicle crash kills 1 in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crash in the east valley killed one person Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they received a call at 10:47 a.m. about a three-car collision near East Flamingo and South Pecos roads. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital where one person was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

