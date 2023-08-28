Three-vehicle crash kills 1 in east valley
The collision occured near East Flamingo and South Pecos roads.
A crash in the east valley killed one person Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said they received a call at 10:47 a.m. about a three-car collision near East Flamingo and South Pecos roads. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital where one person was later pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.