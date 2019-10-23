Thrills, spills at Indians National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas —PHOTOS

The Native America version of the larger National Finals Rodeo, which is held every December in Las Vegas, runs through Saturday.

Bull rider Justin Little Plume crashes to the dirt after being thrown from his bull during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barrel racer Sallye Williams readies to cut the barrel close with her horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rodeo clown nearly gets the horns of a bull after the rider dismounted him during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barrel racer Karlee Meyers readies to turn her horse on the final barrel during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bull rider Latrell Long is pushed forward but continues to hang onto his bull during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bull rider Riel Bruised Head holds tight onto his bull during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bull rider Jaylen Baker is dragged around the ring attached to his bull after being thrown during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Flags of the nations are presented during the opening of the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Tyrick Wilson hangs on tight to his horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steer wrestler Michael Bates is out of position to make the grab as he comes down on the steer during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Justin Randall leans way back on his horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Delvecchio Kay ends up sideways on his horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steer wrestler Tyler Byrne leans way over to grab the steer during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saddle bronc rider Robert Burbank gets bucked off of the horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Earl Tsosie Jr. leans way back on his horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Rodney Begay rides with his horse elevating in the chute during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Tyrick Wilson hangs on tight to his horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steer wrestler Tyler Byrne loses his hat but holds onto the steer during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saddle bronc rider Jay Joaquin gets thrown up into the air above the horse during the first round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo at South Point Equestrian Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 2019 Indian National Finals Rodeo got underway Tuesday at the South Point Equestrian Center.

The Native America version of the larger National Finals Rodeo, which is held every December in Las Vegas, runs through Saturday.

The 44th annual event hs attracted more than 400 cowboys and cowgirls from all over the United States and Canada to participate for not only prize money but for prestigious belt buckles.

Each day, the rodeo highlights a cause important to the Native culture.

Wednesday is Traditional Day/or Red for Missing Women.

Thursday is “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Friday is “Proud To Wear Purple” for Diabetes Awareness Day.

The rodeo honors veterans on Saturday.

Performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. each day through the finals on Saturday.