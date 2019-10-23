Thrills, spills at Indians National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas —PHOTOS
The Native America version of the larger National Finals Rodeo, which is held every December in Las Vegas, runs through Saturday.
The 2019 Indian National Finals Rodeo got underway Tuesday at the South Point Equestrian Center.
The 44th annual event hs attracted more than 400 cowboys and cowgirls from all over the United States and Canada to participate for not only prize money but for prestigious belt buckles.
Each day, the rodeo highlights a cause important to the Native culture.
Wednesday is Traditional Day/or Red for Missing Women.
Thursday is “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.
Friday is “Proud To Wear Purple” for Diabetes Awareness Day.
The rodeo honors veterans on Saturday.
Performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. each day through the finals on Saturday.