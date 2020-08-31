Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Treasure Island on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 26, 2020. The Thunderbirds were flying home after performing in the New York Air Show. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" do a flyover Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on their way to Nellis after performing in the New York Air Show, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Summerlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" do a flyover the Strip as seen from Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on their way to Nellis after performing in the New York Air Show, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Strip in Las Vegas as seen from Treasure Island Monday, Aug. 26, 2020. The Thunderbirds were flying home after performing in the New York Air Show. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Individuals watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

YouTuber Marc DiLisio of Las Vegas videos the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Glenn Guinita of Las Vegas waits to photograph the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyoko Platerio of Las Vegas watches the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly by the Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas Valley today at 1:10 p.m.

According to Capt. Mesha Nelson, public affairs officer of the Thunderbirds, the team planned to head south, flying at low altitudes over Downtown Summerlin and continue south over Ikea. At the South Point casino, the plan was to head north along the Las Vegas Strip, returning to home at Nellis Air Force Base.

In April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above hospitals in the valley.

For more details, go to: http://afthunderbirds.com

