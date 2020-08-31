Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas Valley today at 1:10 p.m.
According to Capt. Mesha Nelson, public affairs officer of the Thunderbirds, the team planned to head south, flying at low altitudes over Downtown Summerlin and continue south over Ikea. At the South Point casino, the plan was to head north along the Las Vegas Strip, returning to home at Nellis Air Force Base.
In April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above hospitals in the valley.
For more details, go to: http://afthunderbirds.com
This is a developing story. Check back for updates, photos and video.
