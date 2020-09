Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover for the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Raiders first home game (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thunderbirds are based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.