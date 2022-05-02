76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Thunderbirds plan Las Vegas flyover for next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2022 - 7:57 am
 
Updated May 2, 2022 - 9:20 am
United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over The Martin near the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Ap ...
United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over The Martin near the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, April 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, are expected to do a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley a week from today.

A press release from the Thunderbirds said they will be returning to Nellis Air Force Base on May 9 after a 12-day deployment with performances at two cities. When the Thunderbirds get home, they are expected to perform a formation flyover over Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

An initial press release from the Air Force indicated the performance was scheduled for Monday, but the date was later corrected. Updates on the Las Vegas arrival time will be posted on the Thunderbirds Twitter account, @AFThunderbirds.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say
2
Raiders hope to find gems in 13-player UDFA class
Raiders hope to find gems in 13-player UDFA class
3
2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours
2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours
4
Las Vegas developer bringing more retail to Strip
Las Vegas developer bringing more retail to Strip
5
NFL experts give Raiders high marks for draft haul
NFL experts give Raiders high marks for draft haul
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST