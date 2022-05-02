Thunderbirds plan Las Vegas flyover for next week

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, are expected to do a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley May 9.

United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over The Martin near the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, April 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, are expected to do a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley a week from today.

A press release from the Thunderbirds said they will be returning to Nellis Air Force Base on May 9 after a 12-day deployment with performances at two cities. When the Thunderbirds get home, they are expected to perform a formation flyover over Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

An initial press release from the Air Force indicated the performance was scheduled for Monday, but the date was later corrected. Updates on the Las Vegas arrival time will be posted on the Thunderbirds Twitter account, @AFThunderbirds.

