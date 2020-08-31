Thunderbirds plan to fly over Summerlin, Las Vegas on Monday

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are flying over the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, on Monday afternoon.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas, get ready for another Thunderbirds appearance over the valley’s skies.

On Sunday night, the Thunderbirds announced they are flying over the valley while returning to their home at Nellis Air Force Base.

“The first flyover will be tomorrow, August 31st, starting at 12:10 PM over downtown Summerlin,” the team announced.

They said the flyover time will last about 3½ minutes.

The team noted that the “Thunderbirds will only flyover the city upon return from an aerial demonstration outside of the city limits such as an air show or flyover in another state. For example, we are returning to Las Vegas tomorrow after performing in the New York Air Show.

We will NOT fly over Las Vegas or use these routes when we’re returning from training in the Nevada Test and Training Range.”