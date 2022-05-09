65°F
Thunderbirds to fly over Las Vegas today

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2022 - 9:20 am
 
United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over The Martin near the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Ap ...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over The Martin near the Las Vegas Strip, April 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, are expected to do a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley today.

The team is expected to fly northbound over Interstate 15 around 1 p.m., according to a tweet posted Sunday night.

A press release from the Thunderbirds said they will be returning to Nellis Air Force Base after a 12-day deployment with performances in two cities.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

Updates on the Las Vegas arrival time will be posted on the Thunderbirds Twitter account, @AFThunderbirds.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

