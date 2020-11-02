Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas on eve of Election Day

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are planning another flyover of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, one day before Election Day.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" do a flyover Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on their way to Nellis after performing in the New York Air Show, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Summerlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Strip in Las Vegas as seen from Treasure Island Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds were flying home after performing in the New York Air Show. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The flyover is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. The squadron will approach Las Vegas from the south, starting at the South Point and following the Las Vegas Strip into North Las Vegas, ending at their home, Nellis Air Force Base.

The flight should last about 2 minutes.

On Sunday night, the squadron announced on Twitter that they will soar over the valley.

Las Vegas – Look up tomorrow! We performed our last show of the 2020 season today; and we will soar over the @CityOfLasVegas as part of our return to Nellis AFB tomorrow! Time: 12:55 PM Route: South (starting at South Point Casino) Background Info: https://t.co/C6A1Q6JAGo pic.twitter.com/4XohWM0VBo — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) November 2, 2020

The squadron, coming back from their last show of the season in Sanford, Fla., has been performing flyovers at several major U.S. cities this summer as well as several flyovers above Las Vegas. The squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base.

They flew over Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first game back in September. In August, they flew over parts of the valley and in April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above valley hospitals.

The Thunderbirds have been stationed in Las Vegas since 1956. The team is composed of eight pilots, four support officers, 120 enlisted airmen and three civilians serving in 28 Air Force job specialties.