Local Las Vegas

Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas on eve of Election Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 12:53 pm

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will have a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, one day before Election Day.

The flyover is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. The squadron will approach Las Vegas from the south, starting at the South Point and following the Las Vegas Strip into North Las Vegas, ending at their home, Nellis Air Force Base.

The flight should last about 2 minutes.

On Sunday night, the squadron announced on Twitter that they will soar over the valley.

The squadron, coming back from their last show of the season in Sanford, Fla., has been performing flyovers at several major U.S. cities this summer as well as several flyovers above Las Vegas. The squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base.

They flew over Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first game back in September. In August, they flew over parts of the valley and in April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above valley hospitals.

The Thunderbirds have been stationed in Las Vegas since 1956. The team is composed of eight pilots, four support officers, 120 enlisted airmen and three civilians serving in 28 Air Force job specialties.

