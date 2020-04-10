Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front line workers with flyover

Las Vegas first responders, health care professionals and all the other workers who continue to provide services to valley residents during the coronavirus pandemic will be receiving a sky-high honor come Saturday.

Thunderbirds perform at Aviation Nation 2019 Air Show preview at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas first responders, health care professionals and other workers who continue to provide services to valley residents during the coronavirus pandemic will receive a sky-high honor come Saturday.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” will show its appreciation to COVID-19 front-line workers with a flyover that will feature eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, according to a news release issued by Nellis Air Force Base. The flyover will begin at 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 25 minutes.

Beginning at Nellis Air Force Base, the Thunderbirds will soar above the Centennial Hills, Summerlin and Spring Valley areas before passing the Las Vegas Strip toward Henderson.

“It is an honor to fly for the Americans at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader, said in the release. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers, first responders and COVID-19 essential personnel in Las Vegas and across the nation.”

Residents across the Las Vegas Valley should be able to watch the aerial show from their homes while keeping physical distance guidelines in mind. The Air Force urges people not to travel to landmarks or gather in groups to watch.

“Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of high-performance fighter aircraft flying close in precise formation,” according to the release.