Thursday SWAT response ended peacefully

A Thursday night SWAT response to an east valley apartment ended peacefully, Las Vegas police said on Friday.

A Thursday night SWAT response to an east valley apartment ended peacefully, Las Vegas police said on Friday.

Officers were called to the Amber Ridge apartment complex, near the Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard intersection Thursday night. There they found a man who had locked himself inside and was believed to be suicidal, Metro Lt. John Liberty said.

After a few hours of dialogue, the man and another woman in the apartment exited without incident, police said.

Multiple residents in two apartment complexes were evacuated, police said.

Contact Ricardo Torres at rtorres@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Find him on Twitter: @rickytwrites.