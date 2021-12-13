57°F
TikTok star brings people together with No More Lonely Holidays

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2021 - 10:19 am
 
TikTok star Marissa Meizz, front row, second from right, poses for a photo with attendees during the AfterParty at Fergusons Downtown, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The events were presented by IRL and No More Lonely Friends, which share a commitment to bring people together and form lasting connections. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
TikTok star Marissa Meizz, front row, second from right, poses for a photo with attendees during the AfterParty at Fergusons Downtown, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The events were presented by IRL and No More Lonely Friends, which share a commitment to bring people together and form lasting connections. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
TikTok star Marissa Meizz, center, talks with attendees during the AfterParty at Fergusons Downtown, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The events were presented by IRL and No More Lonely Friends, which share a commitment to bring people together and form lasting connections. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
TikTok star Marissa Meizz of New York City, left, and her roommate Gabriella Cusick talk in front of the camera during a documentary shoot in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
TikTok star Marissa Meizz of New York City, left, and her roommate Gabriella Cusick talk in front of the camera during a documentary shoot in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
TikTok star Marissa Meizz of New York City, left, and her roommate Gabriella Cusick eat pizza in front of the camera during a documentary shoot in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

No More Lonely Holidays had a free picnic at Bruce Trent park and an AfterParty at Fergusons Downtown on Saturday, with TikTok star and host Marissa Meizz. She has hosted more than 30 picnics in three countries and 18 states.

The events were presented by IRL and No More Lonely Friends, which share a commitment to bring people together and form lasting connections.

