Time to fall back: Check alarms and gain an hour of sleep Sunday

The official time to “fall back” is 2 a.m. Sunday, but go ahead and get ‘er done before bed Saturday. Nobody’s checking.

The official "fall back" time occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (courtesy)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Doing some shopping on Saturday? Y0u might want to grab some batteries for your smoke alarms and clocks, if needed.

You’ll get an extra hour of sleep early Sunday, thanks to the annual revising of all your clocks at home, at work or in your car.

The official time to change is 2 a.m., but go ahead and get ‘er done before bed. Nobody’s checking.

Clark County officials are encouraging people to use the semi-annual time adjustment as a reminder to check all smoke alarms and batteries.

Most Americans have been adjusting their clocks in the spring and fall since 1918.

Residents in dozens of states, including neighboring Arizona, don’t adjust their clocks. A total of 21 states have their laws ready to follow DST year-round — if Congress says yes, according to timeanddate.com.

Doing away with the time change has been a topic in legislative circles for many years, but no states have adopted legislative changes in 2023. Without action on proposed changes, Americans should expect clock changes to continue into 2024.

