50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Time to fall back: Check alarms and gain an hour of sleep Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
The official "fall back" time occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (courtesy)
The official "fall back" time occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (courtesy)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Doing some shopping on Saturday? Y0u might want to grab some batteries for your smoke alarms and clocks, if needed.

You’ll get an extra hour of sleep early Sunday, thanks to the annual revising of all your clocks at home, at work or in your car.

The official time to change is 2 a.m., but go ahead and get ‘er done before bed. Nobody’s checking.

Clark County officials are encouraging people to use the semi-annual time adjustment as a reminder to check all smoke alarms and batteries.

Most Americans have been adjusting their clocks in the spring and fall since 1918.

Residents in dozens of states, including neighboring Arizona, don’t adjust their clocks. A total of 21 states have their laws ready to follow DST year-round — if Congress says yes, according to timeanddate.com.

Doing away with the time change has been a topic in legislative circles for many years, but no states have adopted legislative changes in 2023. Without action on proposed changes, Americans should expect clock changes to continue into 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
3
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
4
Toddler critical after teenager shoots 1 on bus, leaves gun on playground
Toddler critical after teenager shoots 1 on bus, leaves gun on playground
5
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Why don’t we observe Nevada Day on its actual day?
Why don’t we observe Nevada Day on its actual day?
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend
Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend
Nevada, Las Vegas gas prices edging down
Nevada, Las Vegas gas prices edging down