Local Las Vegas

To prevent DUI, Lyft offering $5 discount codes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2022 - 12:51 pm
 
(Lyft)
(Lyft)

Christmas and New Year’s weekends are approaching, and the Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is working to help Nevadans stay safe and not drive under the influence.

The coalition partnered with Lyft to offer $5 discount codes for each weekend. The codes are valid for rides in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno and Sparks.

The Christmas weekend discount code “CHRISTMASWEEKEND” is valid from Friday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

The New Year’s weekend discount code “NYESAFERIDE22” is valid from Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

To redeem the discount, you must download the latest version of the Lyft app, find the “Payment” tab and tap “Add Lyft Pass.” Then, enter the code to claim your Lyft Pass and take your ride using your personal profile.

For more information on the coalition, visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

Last year, Nevada saw over 380 traffic fatalities, making 2021 the deadliest year on roadways since 2006.

