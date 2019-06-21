Toddler died in April of accidental drug overdose in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined that a 1-year-old girl, whose death in April prompted a police investigation, died of an accidental drug overdose.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication killed Myla Byrne on April 18 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the coroner’s office ruled Friday. She was 19 months old.

About 12:50 p.m. that day, Las Vegas police were notified of an unresponsive child inside a home at 6555 Boulder Highway, near Russell Road.

No arrests were made in Myla’s death at the time.

It was unclear Friday morning whether police had made any arrests in the months following her death. A request for comment from the Metropolitan Police Department was not immediately returned.

A Clark County Division of Family Services death report shows that Myla’s family has a history with Child Protective Services, dating back to April 2016, before the girl was born.

That 2016 investigation was opened after Child Protective Services received a report of abuse and neglect.

The allegations were found to be substantiated, the report states, but for unspecified reasons, the family “was not in need of referrals nor services.” The case was then closed.

