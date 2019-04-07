Toddler drowns in West Las Vegas pool

A toddler died Saturday afternoon after falling into a pool in the northwest valley, according to Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A toddler died Saturday afternoon after falling into a pool in the northwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers responded just before 2:40 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 1900 block of Smith Street, near the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and Michael Way, where a toddler had fallen into a pool and was unresponsive, Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said Sunday morning.

The toddler was rushed to University Medical Center, where the child died, he said.

Larsen did not know the age or gender of the toddler.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the drowning, Larsen said.

“As pool season approaches, it’s important to remind all parents and caretakers of small children of the importance of utilizing proper safety and an abundance of caution when it comes to small small children in the area of pools and hot tubs,” Larsen wrote in a text message to the Review-Journal.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the name of the child and the cause and manner of his or her death.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.