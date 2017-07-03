ad-fullscreen
Toddler found not breathing in bathtub in northwest Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 5:11 am
 

A toddler was found not breathing in a bathtub Monday morning in the northwestern valley.

A family member found the toddler about 2:40 a.m. in a house on the 7900 block of Quail Cap Street, near Durango and Grand Teton drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The child was hospitalized at University Medical Center for possible life-threatening injuries, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Detectives with Metro’s abuse and neglect unit are investigating, which Metro said is standard.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.

 

