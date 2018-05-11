Toddler killed in Las Vegas parking lot accident is identified

Elika Kosaryan, 2, died Tuesday of a blunt force head injury suffered when she was hit by an SUV on April 23 as she walked with family members through the parking lot outside a Las Vegas pediatric office.

Police investigate the scene where a child suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking of a pediatrics center near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Monday, April 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Elika Kosaryan died Tuesday from a blunt force head injury suffered in the April 23 incident. The coroner ruled her death an accident.

She was hit by the side of a Mercedes-Benz ML350 that was driving through the parking lot of St. Rose Pediatrics, 6980 S. Cimarron Road, near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, police said. Elika was initially treated by doctors from the pediatric center before she was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Elika was in the parking lot with her family, Metro traffic Sgt. Robert Stauffer said at the time, when she walked between two parked cars. It wasn’t immediately clear how far Elika had gotten from her mother before she was hit.

The 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene, cooperated with officers and did not appear to be impaired, Stauffer said.

