Toddler seriously injured in hit-and-run on Halloween night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2021 - 12:37 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A toddler was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Halloween night in central Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the 2-year-old was struck in the travel lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Doolittle Avenue, at 8:22 p.m. The driver of the vehicle then drove off.

Little information was available about the crash, including a description of the vehicle or the gender of the child.

Traffic detectives are trying to identify the driver. Abuse and neglect detectives are trying to determine why the child was in the roadway, Hadfield said.

Hadfield said the crash was “not trick-or-treat related.” He said on Monday morning that the child was hospitalized and that the child’s condition had stabilized.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

