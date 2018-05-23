Toddlers among 4 people hit by car, hospitalized in Las Vegas

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she, her mom, a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old were hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in central Las Vegas, police said.

The four were hit about 4:35 p.m. while crossing in a crosswalk near Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The vehicle was southbound on Maryland when it hit all four, “causing them to fly approximately 20 feet,” Rogers said. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The 2-year-old girl was critically injured and transferred to University Medical Center, Rogers said.

The driver stayed on scene and didn’t appear impaired, Rogers said. The intersection was closed while police investigated.

Police initially said there were three people hit.

