Tony Hsieh family offers statement on his death

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. The event is a quarterly meeting to update employees of goings-on in the company. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The family of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh has released a statement about his death.

“The Hsieh family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and respect shown in the wake of Tony’s passing,” read the statement, emailed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal through attorney Dara Goldsmith. “It is clear to the family that he had a profound impact on countless people all over the world. He was a forward thinker with a zeal for bringing joy to others, and bridged communities and people from all walks of life. He valued experiences and relationships over material wealth, and always chose kindness.”

Hsieh died Friday at age 46 from complications of smoke inhalation after he was injured in a house fire in Connecticut, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Officials have said an investigation into the death is ongoing.

“Tony was extremely accomplished in both his personal and professional lives, his parents are most proud of how he turned out as a human being,” the family’s statement continued. “He had true compassion and an endless desire to elevate everyone around him. He would often refer to himself as the caboose, because everyone else came first.

“The Hsieh family hopes to carry on Tony’s legacy by spreading the tenets he lived by – finding joy through meaningful life experience, inspiring and helping others, and most of all, delivering happiness.”

