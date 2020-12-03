Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will

Former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh apparently left no will before he died last month, court documents show.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. The event is a quarterly meeting to update employees of goings-on in the company. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A court filing on behalf of his family said they are “unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan and have a good faith belief that the Decedent died intestate.”

Hsieh died Friday at age 46 from complications of smoke inhalation after he was injured in a house fire in Connecticut, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. But officials said Monday an investigation into the death is active and ongoing.

