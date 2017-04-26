Top 2 elected officials removed from Nevada service union

Service Employees International Union Local 1107 members and supporters, wearing purple shirts, wait for public comment to take place during the County Commission meeting at Clark County Government Center, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal

Service Employees International Union removed its Nevada chapter’s top two elected officials Wednesday, according to a internal memo obtained by the Review-Journal.

President Cherie Mancini and executive vice president Sharon Kisling are barred from holding office for one year and are suspended from union membership for six months, the memo states.

SEIU Local 1107 spokeswoman Dana Gentry confirmed via email Mancini and Kisling “have been removed from office for one year.” Both ere elected in June, but Mancini had been the local’s president since former president Martin Bassick resigned in October 2015.

Mancini and Kisling could not immediately be reached for comment.

SEIU Local 1107 represents about 18,000 workers in Nevada. About half are government employees and the other half work for hospitals in the private sector.

According to the memo, SEIU International president Mary Kay Henry made the decision to remove Mancini and Kisling from office because the two formally accused each other of various wrongdoings last year.

Kisling accused Mancini of corruption, while Mancini claimed Kisling advocated for the secession of union members at University Medical Center and colluded with an organization that openly campaigned for the dissolution of SEIU at the hospital.

Mancini and Kisling’s charges against each other, and other internal charges, were the subject of a private two-day hearing held the weekend before Halloween. The SEIU’s international executive board convened in Las Vegas to conduct the hearing at Circus Circus.

According to the memo, SEIU International executive vice president Neal Bisno and deputy chief of staff Deedee Fitzpatrick will attend a SEIU 1107 executive board meeting tonight “in order to discuss how the Local can move forward in the way that best serves its members.”

Henry appointed SEIU International staff members Kathy Eddy and Steve Ury to assist Local 1107 leaders “with carrying out the Local’s priorities and commitments,” the memo states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.