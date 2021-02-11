Tourist claims he was injured under hypnosis during Las Vegas show

An Arizona tourist has filed a lawsuit that claims he was injured while under hypnosis at the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis Show in 2019.

In this Nov. 21, 2013, file photo, comic hypnotist Marc Savard, center, mocks volunteer guests who unknowingly river dance on-stage at V Theater in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort. Members of the crowd are hypnotized throughout the show and instructed to perform silly and ridiculous acts. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kevin Casselbury, of Scottsdale, Arizona, has filed a lawsuit against Savard, his company, the V Theater Group and Miracle Mile Shops, where he performs, saying they should be held accountable for the injury.

The complaint claims that Savard “failed to warn Mr. Casselbury that an unreasonably dangerous condition existed” inside the theater.

Casselbury participated in the show on Feb. 10, 2019, was placed under hypnosis and suffered injuries, resulting in medical care and treatment costs of more than $47,000, according to the complaint.

It does not say how Casselbury was injured but claims that the staff was responsible.

Planet Hollywood Resort, the show’s production company and others also are named in the lawsuit, filed last week in Clark County District Court.

“Defendants negligently failed to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater … which resulted in Mr. Casselbury’s injuries,” Casselbury’s attorney, Leila Hale, wrote in the complaint.

Hale did not respond to requests for comment for this story, and a Planet Hollywood spokeswoman declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Representatives for Savard and Miracle Mile Shops did not respond to requests for comment.

