Tow truck driver hit, killed on 215 Beltway identified

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley. (NHP Twitter)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the tow truck driver who was struck and killed while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway late Tuesday.

He was 48-year-old Ryan Matthew Billotte, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Billotte was working on the southern Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit when investigators believe he was hit by a white Ford Econoline van.

The van left the scene of the crash and had not been located as of Wednesday night. Highway Patrol advised the vehicle likely had damage to its right front end.

Billotte worked for Quality Towing, based in North Las Vegas. Highway Patrol late Tuesday released a photo of his truck at the crash site, parked on the shoulder, its headlights and amber safety lights still glowing.

The company confirmed his employment and death in a Facebook post late Tuesday, announcing with a “heavy heart” that Billotte was killed “while performing his duties.”

“Please pray for his family in their time of need,” the post read.

Outside of University Medical Center late Tuesday, at least 30 tow truck drivers from across the Las Vegas Valley had gathered, parked in a line that wrapped around the hospital parking lot, their amber safety lights flashing “to honor their fallen colleague,” according to a video Clark County officials posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The video was filmed by Clark County firefighters who had responded to the crash site. The footage was captured as they left the hospital. At least one firefighter could be seen waving to the tow truck drivers as the crew drove away.

Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the driver of the van had not been identified as of Wednesday, but said that Highway Patrol had received several leads from Crime Stoppers that are being investigated.

Anyone with information on the crash may contact NHP at *NHP or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

