Traffic departing Las Vegas packs I-15 at California-Nevada border

Sunday traffic jams are becoming the norm on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

(RTC Fast cameras)

Sunday traffic jams are becoming the norm on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Traffic was backed up for 6 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

#FASTALERT Heavy Traffic I-15 South 6 mile Back-Up,

Expect long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 27, 2020

Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

On Labor Day weekend, tourists were stuck in a 22-mile backup on their way home to California.

Recently, the Review-Journal reported that Interstate 15 traffic volumes were creeping up as resort properties continued to reopen, but officials had said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.

When the first casinos reopened June 4, there had been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border.