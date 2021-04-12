Traffic slowed in northwest Las Vegas for police activity

A major highway in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was shut down early Monday due to police activity.

U.S. Highway 95 northbound lanes were closed at Lake Mead Boulevard before 6 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were dealing with an individual who may be suicidal. (RTC Fast Camera)

U.S. Highway 95 northbound lanes were closed at Lake Mead Boulevard. Police were also considering shutting down southbound lanes as well at Cheyenne Avenue as the Nevada Highway Patrol was dealing with an individual who may be suicidal.

Traffic resumed about 6:15 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada had urged motorists to avoid the area.

