Train fire causes $750K of damage in downtown Las Vegas

Arson is suspected, and officials with the Las Vegas Fire Department and Union Pacific police are investigating.

A fire Sunday in downtown Las Vegas destroyed a flatbed rail car, causing $750,000 of damage, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Crews were called just after 11:20 a.m. to 926 S. Commerce St., according to a news release. The rail car had flat sheets of building material. Arson is suspected, and officials with the Las Vegas Fire Department and Union Pacific police are investigating.

Commerce Street remains closed for the investigation.

