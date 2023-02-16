47°F
Local Las Vegas

Training Day: Clark County rookies show firefighting skills — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 5:18 pm
 
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer during live fire training at the tra ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits take positions within a trailer which will be overtaken w ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits take positions within a trailer which will be overtaken with heavy smoke during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer on hands and knees during live fire ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer on hands and knees during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits stand dressed in their turnout gear listening to instruct ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits stand dressed in their turnout gear listening to instruction by Captain Marcus Barfield preparing for live fire training within a container at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits run in their turnout gear for live fire training within a ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits run in their turnout gear for live fire training within a container at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits take positions within a trailer which will be overtaken w ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits take positions within a trailer which will be overtaken with heavy smoke during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits experience low visibility within a smoky trailer during l ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits experience low visibility within a smoky trailer during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer on hands and knees during live fire ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer on hands and knees during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department Firefighter Instructor Matt Lemieux follows recruits from a smoky ...
Clark County Fire Department Firefighter Instructor Matt Lemieux follows recruits from a smoky trailer during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits remove burnt material from a smoky trailer during live fi ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits remove burnt material from a smoky trailer during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits extinguish burnt material from a smoky trailer during liv ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits extinguish burnt material from a smoky trailer during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department recruits dress in their turnout gear for live fire training within ...
Clark County Fire Department recruits dress in their turnout gear for live fire training within a container at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief John Borla oversees live fire training exercises f ...
Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief John Borla oversees live fire training exercises for recruits within a container at their training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)
The Clark County Fire Department conducted live-fire training exercises at its training center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

A class of 92 rookie firefighters took part in the exercises, according to a news release. The training involved setting a series of fires inside a large, walk-in shipping container. Trainees learned about fire behavior and the threat posed by flashover conditions, which occur when a fire grows and spreads.

The group is the largest academy in the department’s history. This week’s exercises are the students’ first time out of the classroom wearing full gear and facing fire.
