Training Day: Clark County rookies show firefighting skills — PHOTOS
The Clark County Fire Department conducted live-fire training exercises at its training center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
A class of 92 rookie firefighters took part in the exercises, according to a news release. The training involved setting a series of fires inside a large, walk-in shipping container. Trainees learned about fire behavior and the threat posed by flashover conditions, which occur when a fire grows and spreads.
The group is the largest academy in the department’s history. This week’s exercises are the students’ first time out of the classroom wearing full gear and facing fire.