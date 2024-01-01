A dog started off 2024 in a “ruff” situation after finding itself running on a Las Vegas Valley freeway early Monday morning.

Trooper rescues dog running on Las Vegas freeway early New Year's Day. (NVStatePolice/X)

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a trooper with the agency spotted the Goldendoodle running along the 215 Beltway and St. Rose in the very early hours of 2024.

Thankfully, according to the agency, Trooper Kalteich was able to rescue the lost pup and reunited the dog with his family.