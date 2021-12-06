Tropicana Avenue closed after fatal crash near Strip

The crash involving a box truck and a van occurred at noon near Polaris and West Tropicana avenues.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a crash near the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

At 12 p.m. a box truck and a van collided near Polaris and West Tropicana avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Parra said Tropicana was closed from Frank Sinatra Drive to Polaris while officers investigate the crash.

